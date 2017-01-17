Police and Court Report for January 13

Police and Court Report for January 13

Friday Jan 13

A Charles Town man is facing felony charges after he allegedly ran from police and crashed into a sewer pump station near West Boulevard in Ranson. Police say Viands appeared angry during the stop and would not obey officer commands to stay inside his vehicle.

