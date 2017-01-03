Police and Court Report for December 31
A woman responsible for in-home health care for the elderly has been charged with multiple felonies related to allegedly stealing from patients. Stephanie Nicole Evans, 24, of Cherry Run Road in Hedgesville, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court in relation to the thefts that occurred in Morgan County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Bryant
|6 min
|April
|1
|New restaurant
|21 min
|FOGLE FUHSHO
|4
|Ford scraps Mexico plant invest in Michigan bec...
|40 min
|FOGLE FUHSHO
|8
|2017 Another chance to get out of Huntington
|1 hr
|FOGLE FUHSHO
|5
|Brad and Taylor pt 2
|2 hr
|Observant
|39
|Falsely accused - DUI (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Sea of tribulations
|25
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Well
|3,956
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC