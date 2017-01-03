Police and Court Report for December 31

Police and Court Report for December 31

A woman responsible for in-home health care for the elderly has been charged with multiple felonies related to allegedly stealing from patients. Stephanie Nicole Evans, 24, of Cherry Run Road in Hedgesville, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court in relation to the thefts that occurred in Morgan County.

