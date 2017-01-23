Motorcycle club delivers gifts, meals...

Motorcycle club delivers gifts, meals to veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Members of the Martinsburg Chapter, Viet Nam Vet / Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, an international motorcycle club, delivered Christmas gifts to 33 veterans and their families in the Gaining Occupational and Life Skills program at the Martinsburg VA Hospital Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Dec. 21. This is the third year in a row that the club has raised funds by competing in the Iron Butt Ride to provide the gifts and Christmas dinners. The Iron Butt Ride consists of riding a motorcycle 1,000 miles in a 24-hour period, and the community pledges funds for each mile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brad Fuller 47 min Gunthie Renker 25
Crosspoint Church in Westmoreland 50 min Church 9
Chester pool?? 1 hr 1992abc 1
Idiots protesting against the President 1 hr Trumpateer 24
Gypsy? (May '12) 10 hr Blondie 60
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 16 hr Well 3,986
Department of Education Shutters ACICS Accredit... Sun Dan the man 2
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC