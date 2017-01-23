Motorcycle club delivers gifts, meals to veterans

Members of the Martinsburg Chapter, Viet Nam Vet / Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, an international motorcycle club, delivered Christmas gifts to 33 veterans and their families in the Gaining Occupational and Life Skills program at the Martinsburg VA Hospital Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Dec. 21. This is the third year in a row that the club has raised funds by competing in the Iron Butt Ride to provide the gifts and Christmas dinners. The Iron Butt Ride consists of riding a motorcycle 1,000 miles in a 24-hour period, and the community pledges funds for each mile.

