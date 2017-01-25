Martinsburg man faces charges in shoo...

Martinsburg man faces charges in shooting/stabbing at Sheetz store

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

"Evans was treated and released from Berkeley Medical Center," According to Keller. "He was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prettiest hooker in Huntington 5 min Anonymous 48
Good morning RLN 12 min Take out the trash 5
What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10) 12 min Lbpfloyd 321
Stock Market breaks 20.000 44 min MURICA 6
Gypsy? (May '12) 20 hr Blondie 60
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Tue Well 3,986
Department of Education Shutters ACICS Accredit... Sun Dan the man 2
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC