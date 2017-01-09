Man dies after fall from I-81 overpass in Berkeley County
A man was pronounced dead Sunday morning after reportedly falling from an overpass bridge over Interstate 81 and being struck by a tractor-trailer. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office reports the man the incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. near exit 16. Hans Fogle grew up in Martinsburg, W.Va.
