Man dies after fall from I-81 overpass in Berkeley County

A man was pronounced dead Sunday morning after reportedly falling from an overpass bridge over Interstate 81 and being struck by a tractor-trailer. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office reports the man the incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. near exit 16. Hans Fogle grew up in Martinsburg, W.Va.

