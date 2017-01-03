Main Street Martinsburg excited for Frosty Family Day, new year
Main Street Martinsburg is hosting their second annual Frosty Family Fun Day downtown today and expressed excitement for all that the new year may hold. The free event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and residents are encouraged to walk the This event will feature local businesses and community organizations like Be-Hive; For the Kids, By George Children's Museum; the Martinsburg Public Library; and the Boys and Girls Club of Martinsburg.
