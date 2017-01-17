Legislative representatives descend on Washington for inauguration
Art Thomm, who lives in Martinsburg and serves as the state liaison for the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, poses with his two sons in Washington on Friday. Jill Upson, R-65th district, and husband Kelvin pose during President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Every law enforcement officer in Huntington sh...
|12 min
|Trumpster
|32
|How many Huntington pigs will be fired?
|14 min
|Trumpster
|7
|America Held Hostage Day 1
|16 min
|Trumpster
|86
|America Held Hostage Day 2
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|1
|Fun at moose
|2 hr
|Bobby
|2
|Fresh Fart Friday
|2 hr
|Bobby
|3
|Unhappy endings
|2 hr
|Some advice
|5
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC