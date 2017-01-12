Lawyer seeks grand jury in Wayne Jones case on petition
Paul Taylor, the attorney representing the Wayne Jones Estate has started a petition to convene a special grand jury and a special prosecutor to investigate the homicide of Wayne Jones. Wayne Jones was shot to death on Queen Street in Martinsburg by five members of the Martinsburg Police Department on March 13, 2013.
