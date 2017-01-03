Juvenile center residents celebrate holiday season
Youth aged 10 to 21 at the Vicki V. Douglas Juvenile Center enjoyed the holidays, according to Adam Collis, center director. Despite the circumstances in their lives leading them to the juvenile center, Collis said the staff tried to keep schedules full with fun activities to keep spirits up and behavior positive during the month of December.
