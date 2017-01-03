(Journal photo by Jeff McCoy) The Boy...

(Journal photo by Jeff McCoy) The Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern...

The Boys and Girls Club of America serve over 4 million children each year across the United States and military installations worldwide. Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties are home to Boys and Girls Clubs that serve more than 250 local children between 5 and 18 years of age.

