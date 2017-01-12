Journal Junction for January 10

Journal Junction for January 10

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Where are the people going when they have to leave the Rescue Mission in the morning? It's awful cold out on those streets. At this time, I would like to thank everybody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When you see 2 or more blacks walking are you s... 35 min Nick the Dick 2
HTON made National news again 1 hr alt black 54
Liberal protestors dress up as Klan supporters 1 hr MarkJ- 74
cedric bell 1 hr Trash 5
Corleeta Sharee Johnson baby taken at hospital 1 hr Trash 17
Ha ha look what the republicans just did to the... 1 hr You are so sad 10
mark hall (Nov '09) 2 hr Sissy 18
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC