German grocer chain expands to East Coast
A new grocery chain may be looking at property in the Martinsburg area, according to Martinsburg city manager Mark Baldwin. The German Grocery chain, Lidl, is presently looking at property on New York Avenue - which is outside of Martinsburg city boundaries.
