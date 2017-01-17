German grocer chain expands to East C...

German grocer chain expands to East Coast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A new grocery chain may be looking at property in the Martinsburg area, according to Martinsburg city manager Mark Baldwin. The German Grocery chain, Lidl, is presently looking at property on New York Avenue - which is outside of Martinsburg city boundaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is Stacey Blue (Jan '14) 4 min Nobody 8
Every law enforcement officer in Huntington sh... 6 min FOGLE FUHSHO 23
Kia Vehicles in Huntington w.va 22 min Kia Nightmare 28
Christ Temple Grow Academy 26 min Truth in small doses 10
Kia motors barboursville. W. Va 28 min Kia Nightmare 17
Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood play in... 48 min say my name 144
Bye bye hpd....... 2 hr Jesus 6
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,079,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC