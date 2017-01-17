Fundraisers for January 15
Event will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Skyline Ballroom of Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races and will feature a a delicious dinner, silent and live auctions and raffles, all to benefit the Society's renovations of the existing dog kennels. Tickets are $50 per person and are available by calling Dannie at 304-728-7181 or Dottie at 703-509-0986.
