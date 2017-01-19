Frequent inaugural attender looking f...

Frequent inaugural attender looking for "healing tone" from Trump

The former historian of the U.S. House of Representatives, who now serves as director of the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education at Shepherd, said he will not be in Washington Friday, but is looking for a positive message of unity from the new president. "I'm looking for a healing tone, I'm looking for him to give an olive branch to those who voted against him, I'm looking for him to give an olive branch to the press which he has vilified," Smock told Hans Fogle on Panhandle Live on MetroNews affiliate WEPM in Martinsburg.

