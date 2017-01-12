Fire Strikes Quad/Graphics Martinsburg WV Plant
January 12, 2017 - Up to 10 different area fire and rescue companies responded to a fire at Quad/Graphics' "megaplant" on Caperton Boulevard here after receiving a call just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters, who arrived to the sight of flames and thick black smoke, reportedly remained on the scene for about three hours.
