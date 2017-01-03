Ex-teacher charged with sexual assault
A former Hedgesville High School teacher is facing a felony charge after he allegedly had inappropriate relations with a female student. Phillip Andrew Cruz, 26, of LeFevre Lane in Martinsburg, was arraigned Tuesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of sexual assault by a person in a position of trust.
