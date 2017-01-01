Eastern panhandle counties chosen for new drug overdose app

Berkeley and Jefferson counties have been identified as pilot sites for a new app that can send out real time information about drug overdose rates. "If it starts in Baltimore and you start seeing a large impact of overdoses and deaths, and then you start to see it come into Northern Virginia maybe we can start gearing up and getting the word out," Berkeley County Recovery Resource Coordinator Kevin Knowles said during a recent edition of Panhandle Live on MetroNews affiliate WEPM in Martinsburg.

