Crime Report for January 20

Crime Report for January 20

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Corey Robert Ford, 27, of Hostler Road in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for felony charges of distribution of heroin and possession with intent to deliver heroin. Curtis Wayne Lane, 52, of South Raleigh Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of forgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christ Temple Grow Academy 5 min Carl 14
Me Hungry....we want hamburgers 8 min Loll 4
Will Michele Obama come out now 18 min Nancy 19
Im Marsha Mattingly (Sep '14) 33 min intheknow 14
News Valley College announces new ownership (Nov '11) 3 hr big kid new 2
You never loved her Thu Mikes fallen angel 1
Taking him back Jan 19 Not surprised 1
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC