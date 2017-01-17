Crime Report for January 19
Tony Dean Chapman Jr., 25, of Leather Lane in Kearneysville, was arraigned in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of third offense shoplifting and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny. Heidi Rebecca Rinaldi, 29, of Engle Moler Road in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of being a fugitive from justice in Frederick County, Virginia.
