Court upholds shooting convictions

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has upheld convictions for two men stemming from a September 2012 shooting death outside of Brickhouse Bar in Martinsburg. The Jan. 19 opinion issued from the Court affirms the felony convictions levied against Rashuan R. Boyd and Christopher R. Wyche, related to the shooting death of Samson Edmond.

