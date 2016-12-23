Commission creates fund for preservat...

Commission creates fund for preservation of historic structures

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

To that end, the JCHLC approached the Martinsburg-based Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation in the fall to set up an endowment fund. Started in 1995, the EWVCF helps set up charitable endowments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brad Fuller and Taylor Ward 1 min scary 52
Breaking News Rocky Meadows relapsed 3 min No kidding 6
pagans mc (Sep '10) 17 min To many fumes 128
12 reasons I voted Democrat 21 min Duh 10
Can we get some tears for Heroine overdosers? 43 min Detroit vs everybody 40
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr Well 3,949
2017 Another chance to get out of Huntington 2 hr Punisher 3
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,017

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC