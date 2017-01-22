Carmichael names select committee on tax reform
"I'm going to appoint a special select committee on tax reform within the West Virginia Senate to analyze the manner in which we tax the citizens of West Virginia," Carmichael announced last week during Panhandle Live with Hans Fogle on MetroNews affiliate WEPM in Martinsburg. Senator Robert Karnes, R-Upshur, will serve as the committee's chairman.
