Authorities ID body found in Jefferson County

The woman whose body was found near the Walmart Super-center in Charles Town has been identified as Angela Cantrell, 49. Dougherty said Abby Gue, 34, has been taken into custody and charged with third degree arson in relation to the case. "We conducted a couple of interviews last night [Thursday]," Dougherty told MetroNews affiliate WEPM.

