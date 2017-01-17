Around the Region for January 17

Around the Region for January 17

The Berkeley Border Guards, Camp 199, Martinsburg will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Triple Brick Museum, 313 E. John St. The guest speaker will be the president of the Falling Waters Battlefield Association, Gary Gimbel. He will be speaking on a The Sons of Confederate Veterans welcomes all prospective members and those interested in learning why the southern soldier went to war.

