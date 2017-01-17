Around the Region for January 17
The Berkeley Border Guards, Camp 199, Martinsburg will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Triple Brick Museum, 313 E. John St. The guest speaker will be the president of the Falling Waters Battlefield Association, Gary Gimbel. He will be speaking on a The Sons of Confederate Veterans welcomes all prospective members and those interested in learning why the southern soldier went to war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Moreland posts
|2 min
|friday
|2
|Carousel Club (Jul '10)
|5 min
|punk
|185
|Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood play in...
|7 min
|Nope
|119
|cookout
|17 min
|friday
|3
|Done
|52 min
|Ssdd sk
|4
|Off the Shoulder Gentlemen's Club. (Jun '12)
|58 min
|Marvin Not Gay
|35
|Comrade trump = Corruption
|3 hr
|MarkJ-
|37
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC