Police & Court Report for December 21
Trent L. Calvert, 18, of Morningside Drive in Falling Waters; and Jerry Jose Davis, 18, of Duke Street in Martinsburg, were arraigned recently in Berkeley County Magistrate Court. Calvert and Davis are alleged to have stolen several valuable electronic devices from area Wal-Marts in November and December incidents, according to charging documents.
