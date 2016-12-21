Police and Court Report for December 20
A Department of Homeland Security analyst who brought a gun and other weapons into his agency's Washington building has reached a related plea deal. Ashley Lough, spokeswoman with the northern West Virginia U.S. attorney's office, says Jonathan Wienke tentatively signed a plea agreement.
Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
