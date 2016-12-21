Police and Court Report for December 20

Police and Court Report for December 20

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A Department of Homeland Security analyst who brought a gun and other weapons into his agency's Washington building has reached a related plea deal. Ashley Lough, spokeswoman with the northern West Virginia U.S. attorney's office, says Jonathan Wienke tentatively signed a plea agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big Helen And Her Christmas Dinner 12 min HeeHaw 1
Baltimore Street news 28 min Lola Falanas 448
Chris Ann Viglianco (Aug '14) 1 hr Old aquaintance 13
Manda Neal DTF 2 hr Oh My 1
Merry Christmas topix contributors 2 hr RWP 9
Hookers and secrets 2 hr Anthony 33
-Keep pit bulls away from kids- 3 hr Tard 48
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,420 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,147

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC