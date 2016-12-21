Parks named MPD - SOfficer of Month

Anyone who has spent time in downtown Martinsburg has likely seen or met Patrolman First Class Bill Parks, the Martinsburg Police Department's designated downtown officer. As a 14-year veteran of the police department, Officer Parks has become a staple of the Martinsburg community through his vigilant patrol of the downtown area, his daily visits to our city's schools, and his work to make Martinsburg a better, safer place through both education and enforcement activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.