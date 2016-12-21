Parks named MPD - SOfficer of Month

Parks named MPD - SOfficer of Month

Wednesday Dec 21

Anyone who has spent time in downtown Martinsburg has likely seen or met Patrolman First Class Bill Parks, the Martinsburg Police Department's designated downtown officer. As a 14-year veteran of the police department, Officer Parks has become a staple of the Martinsburg community through his vigilant patrol of the downtown area, his daily visits to our city's schools, and his work to make Martinsburg a better, safer place through both education and enforcement activities.

