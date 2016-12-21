Martinsburg Police seek man wanted in...

Martinsburg Police seek man wanted in city break-ins

Wednesday

Senbad M. Jackson, 32, is wanted on four charges of breaking and entering, and conspiracy on breaking and entering. The charges are in reference to multiple break-ins to offices in Martinsburg.

