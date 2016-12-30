Martinsburg couple charged after toddlers found living in "subhuman" conditions
Felony child neglect charges have been brought against a Martinsburg couple after police discovered two small children living in "subhuman" conditions Wednesday. Ashlyn Mickley, 21, and Conner Mickley, 24, were each arraigned on two counts of child abuse creating risk of injury and two counts of conspiracy.
