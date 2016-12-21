Martinsburg AARP to deliver - blizzard boxes' to area seniors
Members of the Martinsburg chapter of the AARP will be delivering Christmas early today when their members hand out 776 blizzard boxes at the Martinsburg Senior Center to area seniors in need. filled with food items such as fruit cup, soup juice and canned stew, which are then delivered to area senior residents who are either homebound or in need.
