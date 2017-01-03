Legion Post 14 lowers flag at building for last time
From left, Frank Fischer, David Robinson, Kenneth Moneagle and Jack Lauer lower the American and POW/MIA flags for the final time outside the American Legion Post 14 on Saturday afternoon in Martinsburg. Post 14's last day in their building - which they moved into in 1982 - was Saturday.
