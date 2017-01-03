Legion Post 14 lowers flag at buildin...

Legion Post 14 lowers flag at building for last time

Saturday Dec 31

From left, Frank Fischer, David Robinson, Kenneth Moneagle and Jack Lauer lower the American and POW/MIA flags for the final time outside the American Legion Post 14 on Saturday afternoon in Martinsburg. Post 14's last day in their building - which they moved into in 1982 - was Saturday.

Martinsburg, WV

