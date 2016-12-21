Journal Junction for December 21

Journal Junction for December 21

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

I see where West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to have EPA rules relaxed for coal surface mining, compared to saving our streams for drinking water, coal still seems to be the number one topic in getting this state going. Are we not smart enough to look for other industry to take its place? I still believe in saving the environment, not destroying it.

