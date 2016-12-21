Jones legal team considers options

The family and legal team of Wayne Jones recently experienced another setback when Judge Gina Groh, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, issued an order reaffirming the Court's granting of summary judgment in favor of the City of Martinsburg. The Estate of Wayne Jones had won an appeal in the case which remanded it back to the U.S. District Court for further proceedings by federal judges with the U.S. 4th Circuit of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.

