Humane society sees increase in pet adoptions
The Berkeley County Humane Society has seen an increase in traffic at its Martinsburg office and is requesting people keep pets in mind this holiday season. Manager Brandi Bowers said the humane society typically has an increase in adoptions around the holidays but this year has been a little different.
