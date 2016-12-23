Habitat for Humanity to open new location
Habitat for Humanity is expanding its stake in the Eastern Panhandle community, and a new location is opening at New Street United Methodist Church in Shepherdstown on Monday to serve Jefferson County residents in need of housing assistance. Ed Grove, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Panhandle, said a Jefferson County branch has been in the works for quite a while.
