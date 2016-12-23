Former Martinsburg QB probation revoked, sentenced
Former Martinsburg High School quarterback Justin "Cookie" Clinton was in Berkeley County Circuit court for a probation revocation hearing Thursday. The 22-year-old was ordered to serve a two- to 25-year prison sentence after his previously imposed probation was revoked The Journal reports Clinton was placed on five years of probation in September 2015 for multiple felony charges including breaking and entering, burglary and unlawful restraint.
