Former Martinsburg lawyer becomes Circuit Court judge
Chris McCarthy was sworn into office as a judge in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit in a ceremony Wednesday in the Harrison County Courthouse in Clarksburg. McCarthy practiced law in Martinsburg for several years before co-founding the Clarksburg law practice Booth & McCarthy in 1999.
