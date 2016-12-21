Elliott elected president of WVPGA
Karen Elliott, fuel director for Roach Energy, a propane and heating oil provider in Martinsburg, has been elected president of the West Virginia Propane Gas Association . Elliott will serve a two-year term for the nonprofit organization.
