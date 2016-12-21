DHS Worker Accused of Taking Weapons to Work Pleads Guilty
A Department of Homeland Security employee accused of taking weapons to work pleaded guilty to making a firearm in violation of the national firearms act Wednesday. In June, security officers found Jonathan Leigh Wienke with a gun while he was on the job at agency headquarters on Nebraska Avenue in northwest D.C., according to court filings obtained by the News4 I-Team.
