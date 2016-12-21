DHS Worker Accused of Taking Weapons to Work Pleads Guilty
A Department of Homeland Security employee accused of taking weapons to work pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge Wednesday. Jonathan Leigh Wienke faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced next year on a charge of making a firearm in violation of the national firearms act, a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor in Martinsburg, West Virginia, confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Helen And Her Christmas Dinner
|2 min
|HeeHaw
|1
|Baltimore Street news
|18 min
|Lola Falanas
|448
|Chris Ann Viglianco (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Old aquaintance
|13
|Manda Neal DTF
|2 hr
|Oh My
|1
|Merry Christmas topix contributors
|2 hr
|RWP
|9
|Hookers and secrets
|2 hr
|Anthony
|33
|-Keep pit bulls away from kids-
|3 hr
|Tard
|48
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC