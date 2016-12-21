Crime Report for December 30

Crime Report for December 30

Daniel Wayne McInnes, 25, of Molers Trace in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Thursday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI and failure to obey a stop sign. Tristin Phillip Viands, 19, of Galaxy Court in Martinsburg, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI of marijuana, possession of marijuana and driving left of center.

