Crime Report for December 30
Daniel Wayne McInnes, 25, of Molers Trace in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Thursday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI and failure to obey a stop sign. Tristin Phillip Viands, 19, of Galaxy Court in Martinsburg, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI of marijuana, possession of marijuana and driving left of center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|14 min
|The Working Class
|3,934
|Can we get some tears for Heroine overdosers?
|39 min
|Jerry P
|22
|How do yall like are hollar
|1 hr
|clueless
|2
|Addicts... If it was your child would you turn ...
|2 hr
|So sad
|1
|James childers
|2 hr
|Pulledhiscardalready
|6
|Hookers and secrets
|2 hr
|Really dude imthere
|44
|Prostitution sting nabs nine in Huntington (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|Gloria Adams
|19
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC