Crime Report for December 23
Justin F. Daly, 23, of Oak Hill Lane in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of DUI. Jona Nicol Deluca, 38, of Elm Street in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Thursday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI, failure to maintain control and driving left of center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|28 min
|Terri
|306
|the real truth about the jews
|1 hr
|Oracle Jones
|15
|Mayor williams
|1 hr
|RWP
|5
|herd football
|2 hr
|klp
|155
|rocky meadows
|3 hr
|Just me
|24
|When is the republicans closing DHHR
|3 hr
|Tommy
|33
|Donnie jackson
|4 hr
|Truth be told
|12
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC