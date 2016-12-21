Crime Report for December 23

Justin F. Daly, 23, of Oak Hill Lane in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of DUI. Jona Nicol Deluca, 38, of Elm Street in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Thursday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI, failure to maintain control and driving left of center.

