Crime Report for December 20

Rondelle Javonte Warren, 22, of Richmond, Virginia, was arraigned Saturday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of transferring or receiving a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license, left of center and open container. Ronald Eugene Boyce Jr., 26, of Walnut Road in Ranson, was arraigned Saturday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of no insurance, driving on a suspended license, improper display of registration and expired registration.

