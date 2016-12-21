Crime Report for December 20

Crime Report for December 20

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Rondelle Javonte Warren, 22, of Richmond, Virginia, was arraigned Saturday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of transferring or receiving a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license, left of center and open container. Ronald Eugene Boyce Jr., 26, of Walnut Road in Ranson, was arraigned Saturday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of no insurance, driving on a suspended license, improper display of registration and expired registration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big Helen And Her Christmas Dinner 5 min HeeHaw 1
Baltimore Street news 21 min Lola Falanas 448
Chris Ann Viglianco (Aug '14) 1 hr Old aquaintance 13
Manda Neal DTF 2 hr Oh My 1
Merry Christmas topix contributors 2 hr RWP 9
Hookers and secrets 2 hr Anthony 33
-Keep pit bulls away from kids- 3 hr Tard 48
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC