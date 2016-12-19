borderstan
Local News Now announced Monday it plans to close the DC news site Borderstan . "We could not in the end get the support of local advertisers," says Scott Brodbeck , Local News Now's founder and publisher.
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Helen And Her Christmas Dinner
|13 min
|HeeHaw
|1
|Baltimore Street news
|28 min
|Lola Falanas
|448
|Chris Ann Viglianco (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Old aquaintance
|13
|Manda Neal DTF
|2 hr
|Oh My
|1
|Merry Christmas topix contributors
|2 hr
|RWP
|9
|Hookers and secrets
|2 hr
|Anthony
|33
|-Keep pit bulls away from kids-
|3 hr
|Tard
|48
