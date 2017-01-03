Berkeley County prosecutor eager to begin new position
Newly-elected Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti took time to speak of the challenges facing Martinsburg and the enthusiasm she has for the new position. A Martinsburg native, Delligatti is also Shepherd University and West Virginia School of Law graduate, and her knowledge of local issues may be beneficial in tackling the problems facing our area.
