23rd circuit court judges, clerks sworn in
West Virginia State Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Menis E. Ketchum II swore in the six circuit court justices for West Virginia's 23rd circuit court district Wednesday. Four of the judges were being re-instated, including Judge Michael D. Lorensen, Judge Gray Silver III, Judge Christopher C. Wilkes and Judge John C. Yoder.
