Mitch Tucker
Mitch Tucker, 43, of Bridgeport, formerly of Hopedale, died Tuesday, June 6, at East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry. He was born April 6, 1974 in Wheeling, W.Va., the son of Sharon Hoobler Tucker of Bridgeport.
