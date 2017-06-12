Coroner to first responders: Throw aw...

Coroner to first responders: Throw away your latex gloves when responding to ODs

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio - A local coroner's office is warning first responders that their latex gloves could be putting them at risk for an overdose. The coroner's office told WTOV that the latex gloves don't provide enough protection from deadly substances like fentanyl and may allow absorption into the responder's tissue, putting them at risk for an overdose.

