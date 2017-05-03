Wheeling City Council Debates Employe...

Wheeling City Council Debates Employee Residency Issue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Intelligencer

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said city employees not needed for emergencies should be able to live anywhere, but Councilman Dave Palmer believes this would be unfair to firefighters and police officers. "Right now, someone who lives just across the River in Bridgeport can't work for the city of Wheeling, but someone who lives in Brooke County can.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martins Ferry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 29 Musikologist 23
shasta Charlton Apr 20 sick of thieves 1
News Jeri Boston (May '16) Dec '16 JohnQ 2
Joele Bumgardner Nov '16 TheRigid 1
woman if you've met any pipeliners! (Apr '13) Nov '16 G____el 9
The Mafia (May '16) Nov '16 G____el 2
Quiet Rv spot (Sep '16) Sep '16 XSpider 1
See all Martins Ferry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martins Ferry Forum Now

Martins Ferry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martins Ferry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Martins Ferry, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,760,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC