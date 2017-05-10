Sidewalk Causes Muddy Commute Between Bridgeport and Martins Ferry
A stretch of sidewalk between Bridgeport and Martins Ferry is causing some difficulties for travelers, according to a regular bicycle commuter. Gino Mascetti is a resident of Martins Ferry who works in downtown Wheeling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martins Ferry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|23
|shasta Charlton
|Apr 20
|sick of thieves
|1
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec '16
|JohnQ
|2
|Joele Bumgardner
|Nov '16
|TheRigid
|1
|woman if you've met any pipeliners! (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|9
|The Mafia (May '16)
|Nov '16
|G____el
|2
|Quiet Rv spot (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|XSpider
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martins Ferry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC